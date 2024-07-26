Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mattel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1,788.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

Insider Activity at Mattel

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.