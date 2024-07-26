Matthews International Co. (MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 19th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Matthews International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $28.79 on Friday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $884.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $471.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

