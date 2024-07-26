Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

