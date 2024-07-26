Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $501.00

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501 ($6.48) and traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.48). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.48), with a volume of 925,841 shares traded.

Mediclinic International Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,178.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 501.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.