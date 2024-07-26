MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.59

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.59 and traded as low as C$26.79. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$27.50, with a volume of 1,486,580 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

