Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.29. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 520,472 shares traded.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.47.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

