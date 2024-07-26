Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 7,606.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mercury General by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

