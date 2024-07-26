Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.800-21.000 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $193.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

