Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 390,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 462,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Metals One Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.45.

Get Metals One alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Metals One

In other news, insider Jonathan Owen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($517.33). 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.