Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 390,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 462,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Metals One
In other news, insider Jonathan Owen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($517.33). 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Metals One
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
