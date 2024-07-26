MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Gap Down to $75.29

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.29, but opened at $70.84. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 8,713 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
