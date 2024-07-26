MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up to $19.21

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $20.46. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 41,746 shares traded.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

