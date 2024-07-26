Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $418.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.53.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

