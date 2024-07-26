Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $418.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.53.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

