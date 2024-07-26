MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 4.8 %

MLKN stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.