MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 24.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDO opened at $1.89 on Friday. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.78.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

