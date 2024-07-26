Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,637 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane NXT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at $66,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crane NXT by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after buying an additional 85,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Crane NXT by 3,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 578,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE CXT opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.