Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,958 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Tenable Trading Up 0.6 %

TENB stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

