Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 8,042 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,699,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 223,639 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,756,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

