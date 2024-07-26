Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.