Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

HPP opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

