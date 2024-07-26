Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Federated Hermes by 78.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 42.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 34.2% in the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

