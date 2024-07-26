Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 5,059 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.28.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

