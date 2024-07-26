Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 961 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $168,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,359 shares of company stock worth $4,127,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

