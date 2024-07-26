Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $540.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

