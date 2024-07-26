Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

