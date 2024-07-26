Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.48 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

