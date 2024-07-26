Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.15 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

NYSE:CIB opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.898 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

