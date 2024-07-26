Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $389,000 Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,460 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 243,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $19.12 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

