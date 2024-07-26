Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $554,000 Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

