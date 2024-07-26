Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,703.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,754.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,730.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

