Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $821,000 Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 1,151,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,996,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

RLJ opened at $9.34 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.