Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $924,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLB opened at $77.80 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.