Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $938,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,005 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

