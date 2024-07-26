Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $956,000 Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.