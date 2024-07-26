Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $957,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.