Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

