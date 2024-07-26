Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 556.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

