Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

