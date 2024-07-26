Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comerica Trading Up 3.0 %
CMA opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Comerica Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
