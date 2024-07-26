Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 17,770 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 246.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 6.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 3.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

