Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 9,247 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.7 %

AEO opened at $21.21 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

