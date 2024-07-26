Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,184,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.61 per share, for a total transaction of $526,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,811.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.56 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

