Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

