Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.