Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $151.53 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

