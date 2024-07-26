Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,310 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.37 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

