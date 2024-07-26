Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,077 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,886,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $346.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

