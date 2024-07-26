Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,530 Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Exscientia worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Exscientia Stock Performance

Shares of EXAI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. Exscientia plc has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

