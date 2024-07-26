Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 256 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

