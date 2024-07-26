Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,600 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $51.08 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.